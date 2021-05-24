Ravouvou joins national squad

2016 Olympic gold medalist Vatemo Ravouvou is one of the latest inclusion in the national 7s extended squad.

The 31-year-old was one of the standout players in Jerry Tuwai’s Heart Barbarians at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series over the last two weeks.

Ravouvou joins Olympic gold medal-winning teammate Semi Kunatani and Tuwai, adding some experience to the young side.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Ben Gollings says these players will bring balance into the team.

“With Vatemo Ravouvou, he has come in and has a wealth of knowledge and experience. And we need a little bit of that to combine with this youthful and less experienced team. I think he gives us balance and the other players are enjoying it. And it is great to have the combination.”

Ravouvou has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Super Series.

Gollings adds he now has a better understanding of the team before selecting his team to the next leg of the World 7s Series in Vancouver, Canada in April.