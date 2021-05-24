Home

Sevens

Raturaciri seals the win for Fiji against Australia

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 27, 2021 4:15 am
Iowane Raturaciri scored the winning try for Fiji against AUstralia [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s team has forced its way into the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai 7s after coming from behind to beat Australia 17-12.

It was Iowane Raturaciri who scored the winner for Fiji in the final seconds.

The Josua Vakurunabili captained side was trailing 12-10 until the final seconds before Raturaciri’s blistering speed that led Fiji to top its pool.

Article continues after advertisement

Iowane Teba gave Fiji an early lead but Josh Turner took the scores to 7-5 in Australia’s favour at half-time.

Australia kicked-off the second half strongly with Ben Dowling extending their lead to 12-5 before Teba getting his second to close the margin to 10-12.

Raturaciri then sealed the win for Fiji to make it 17-12.

Fiji will now face Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

