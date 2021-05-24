Sevens
Raturaciri seals the win for Fiji against Australia
November 27, 2021 4:15 am
Iowane Raturaciri scored the winning try for Fiji against AUstralia [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji 7s team has forced its way into the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai 7s after coming from behind to beat Australia 17-12.
It was Iowane Raturaciri who scored the winner for Fiji in the final seconds.
The Josua Vakurunabili captained side was trailing 12-10 until the final seconds before Raturaciri’s blistering speed that led Fiji to top its pool.
The try that broke Australian hearts
Iowane Raturaciri sliced through to secure top spot for @fijirugby in the final play of the day one!@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/e5XZnrpoXB
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 26, 2021
Iowane Teba gave Fiji an early lead but Josh Turner took the scores to 7-5 in Australia’s favour at half-time.
Australia kicked-off the second half strongly with Ben Dowling extending their lead to 12-5 before Teba getting his second to close the margin to 10-12.
Raturaciri then sealed the win for Fiji to make it 17-12.
Fiji will now face Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.
In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.
You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.