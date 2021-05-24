Home

Ratumaitavuki eyes national jumper

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 19, 2022 5:15 pm
New Fiji 7s extended squad members Petero Ratumaitavuki

New Fiji 7s extended squad member Petero Ratumaitavuki is relishing the opportunity to one day don the national jumper.

Ratumaitavuki is one step closer to achieving that dream after being named in Ben Golling’s extended squad as he prepares for the next round of the HSBC Sevens Series.

He is now living the dream, starting with the Tavua Rugby club, and now training with his favourite player, Filipe Saukuru.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bua lad has picked up a few learning curves from the Super 7s Series, which he hopes to master for the rest of his rugby career.

“Take grab: there are some things i have picked up on, playing here in the 7s series, making small improvements every day”.

Ratumaitavuki’s Dominion Brothers were bundled out of the Super 7s Series cup quarterfinals after they lost to Raiwasa Taveuni 17-7 today.

