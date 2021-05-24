Home

Sevens

Ratuciri, Talacolo score first series tries

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 11:27 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The new look Fiji 7s side looked to have settled down with another win in the bag.

The new players are beginning to find their rhythm as the national side defeated Canada 29-14.

Raiwasa Taveuni star Iowane Teba scored the first try of the match, his second in the series so far.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi man Filipe Sauturaga drew in two Canadian defenders, creating space for the Nukubalavu lad to run through.

A knock-on from Canada after the restart handed Fiji possession, Waisea Nacuqu collected the ball from the scrum passing it to the physical Kaminieli Rasaku who brushed off the Canadian players to score.

Army man Elia Canakaivata made his presence felt, bursting through the opposition’s defensive line, fan-off a few before offloading to Police Blue forward Josefa Talacolo to score his first series try.

Captain Josua Vakurunabili copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle, Canada made use of the extra man to score their first at halftime.

Fiji led 17-7 at the breather.

The Canadians were fired up scoring almost immediately in the second spell.

Fiji answered back through Rasaku who got his double.

Saiasi Fuli made some changes, bringing in fresh legs.

This paid off with Warden powerhouse Tevita Daugunu stealing the ball, burst through the defenders before offloading to Frank Lomani’s brother, Iowane Ratuciri to score his first try and seal another win for Fiji.

Fiji’s next game will be against Australia at 3:33 tomorrow morning.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

