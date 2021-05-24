Home

Sevens

Ratu Filise through to semi-final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 11:41 am
Action from the Ratu Filise and Raiwasa Taveuni quarter-final clash

A young and fit Ratu Filise outfit put up a brave second-half performance against a star-studded Raiwasa Taveuni side in their Cup quarterfinal match at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park.

Trailing 10-0 Ratu Filise managed to score two successive tries in the second half to win 12-10.

The Namatakula side had season campaigners like lanky Wame Ratuva and Sireli Vulaono while national reps Jerry Matana, Iowane Teba, Daniele Yaya and Iowane Raturaciri featured for Raiwasa Taveuni.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Filise will play defending Super Series champion Police Blue in the second Cup semi-final.

Police Blue beat Fire 19-17 in the last Cup quarterfinal.

In the first semifinal, Army will take on Wardens at 1:50pm.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

