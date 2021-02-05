Ratu Filise continues to produce new players

Despite losing most of its players due to injuries sustained at the first ‘Super Series’ leg last month, the Ratu Filise side still managed to put up a good fight at the Uprising 7s over the weekend.

The Namatakula village side from Nadroga continues to produce their own players which is why they are dubbed as ‘the rugby factory’.

Ratu Filise Prop Wame Ratuva says there are lessons to be learnt from last weekend.

He says they are playing and learning at the same time and its important thing for a young side like them to be playing in big tournaments.

Team Manager Josese Yaya says they used the Uprising 7s to introduce and expose more new and young players.

“Even though this is a young team it’s also a good opportunity for them to come see what intense competition is like, how experienced sevens players from around the country play and how to adapt to elite competitions such as this”.

The side will feature for the Nawaka 7s in Nadi next week.