Ratu Filise and Red Wing shine on day one of Coral Coast 7s

Ratu Filise have stamped its mark in the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s as one of the favorites to win the title.

This is after some mixed results for top teams on day one of the men’s competition.

Ratu Filise finished pool play unbeaten following a 19-12 win over Western Sydney Two Blues, they also beat Uluinakau 22-0 and defeated First Landing 55-33.

Redwing is another team that looked impressive record coming out unbeaten in pool play, they beat Raiwasa Taveuni 17-12 in the last match.

Defending champions Police were beaten by Henibua 19-12 before a 12 all draw with Vatutaleikeiviti.

Police with Olympians Samisoni Viriviri and Kitione Taliga defeated Outrigger 31-nil in their first match.

USA Falcons created another upset after beating a much-fancied Tabadamu outfit 26-19.

The Falcons later lost to BLK Stallions 7-nil in their last pool match and Tabadamu bounced back to beat Natadra 29-7.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinals have been confirmed with Police taking on Uluinakau Babas.

Vatutalei Kei Viti will meet Ratu Filise, Redwing to face BLK Stallions and NFA play Tabadamu.

The quarterfinals kick off tomorrow at 10am at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.