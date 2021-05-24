Ratu Filise amongst unbeaten teams in leg two so far

Wardens, Police, Ratu Filise, and Raiwasa Taveuni remain unbeaten in the second leg of the Super 7s Series at Prince Charles in Nadi today.

Wardens who were the champions from Lawaqa Park beat Wadigi Salvo 15-12 and later thrashed Eastern Saints 33-5.

Super Series champions Police Blue is also on track with a 13-10 win over Uluinakau and then beating Dominion Brothers 36-5.

Raiwasa Taveuni edged Devo Babas 12-5 and later outclassed Island Magic Stallions 24-7.

Ratu Filise managed to edge Stallions 12-7 in its first pool match before beating Devo Babas 24-14.

The action continues at Prince Charles Park and you can watch it on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.