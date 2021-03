Rasaku shines for Tabadamu

Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s CK Ezi Buy Tabadamu side’s title defense is on track after thrashing Lami Cavaliers 36-nil at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Fiji 7s squad member Kamiela Rasaku starred for Tabadamu scoring a double to help give his side the win.

Other tries were scored by natoinals 7s rep Kavekini Tabu, Daniele Cakaunivalu and Tobia Matavua.