Rasaku second best in LA 7s

Kaminieli Rasaku

Fiji 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku is the second-rated Impact Player in the Los Angeles 7s tournament.

Rasaku takes the number two spot in a rating dominated by Samoan players.

The French-bound physical player made six tackles, seven breaks, five offloads and 24 carries.

Samoa’s Paul Scanlan topped the standing with 16 tackles, four breaks, 11 offloads and 20 carries.

An outstanding weekend in LA from Paul Scanlan He finishes at the top of the #ImpactPlayer standings for #LA7s @DHLRugby | @manusamoa7s pic.twitter.com/CqnbG3CFNM — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 29, 2022

Timo Fiti Sufia of Japan is in third making seven tackles, six breaks, five offloads and 25 carries.

With a total of 57 and 54 are Samoa’s Va’a Maliko and Steve Onosai.

Next now for Rasaku and the Fiji 7s team is the Rugby World Cup next week.