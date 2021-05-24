Home

Sevens

Rasaku is the best in Vancouver

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 5:24 am

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s rover Kaminieli Rasaku is the DHL Impact Player at the Vancouver 7s which reflects his work rate at the tournament.

Rasaku had 75 points from 21 carries, 12 offloads, seven line breaks, and nine tackles.

The 22-year-old has played 23 matches in the World Series so far and scored 12 tries and 16 conversions.

Article continues after advertisement

Second on the Impact Player ladder in Vancouver is Ireland’s Jordon Conroy with 62 points followed by Corey Toole of Australia.

Lucas Lacamp of the USA, Canada’s Brock Webster, and Argentina speedster Marcos Monetta make up the top six players in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Fiji is pooled with hosts France, Wales, and at the Toulouse 7s in France next month.

 

 

