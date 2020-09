Rasaku double sinks Seniboro Blue

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s star Kaminieli Rasaku has continued from where he left off yesterday.

Rasaku was in sublime form for Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Babas in their 33-0 win over Seniboro Blue from Naitasiri in their elimination one match.

The youngster from Navunimono village, Verata, Tailevu has been part of the national 7s extended squad for a year and he is expected to get his big break in the new World Series season.

Team Captain Tuwai showed his experience with Pio Tuwai guiding young players like Rasaku, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Taniela Sadrugu and Kitione Salawa on the field.

Looking at the results from elimination one, Police White 26-12 Nakete UK Babas, Blue Diamond 22-5 Pacific Warrior Nairai, Warden Gold 29-5 Waimanu Gold, Navutulevu 19-17 Marist,Dominion Brothers 12-0 Newborn Waibasaga, Uluinakau 10-5 Yamacia.

According to these results, the elimination round two fixtures confirmed so far are:

1. Police White vs Blue Diamond

2.Warden Gold vs Navutulevu

3.Dominon Brothers vs Uluinakau