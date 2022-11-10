Rasaku and Tuqovu joins Stade Montois

Kaminieli Rasaku and Veresa Toqovu. [Photo Supplied]

Fiji 7s World Cup winning player Kaminieli Rasaku has reunited with his fellow mate Veresa Tuqovu at Stade Montois Rugby club.

The two represented Fiji in the 2019 Junior World Cup and will now wear the same color again in Mons jersey.

Rasaku and Tuqovu joined the club today, bringing reinforcements in the centre and wing.

Article continues after advertisement

23-year-old Rasaku in on loan from Bayonne and replaces former Cuvu College student Wame Naituvi on the winger’s position.

He will feature for Stade Montois for the rest of the season.

The club believes Tuqovu as an additional player brings versatility and gives them options both at the wing and centre as he has proven for Stade Francais.