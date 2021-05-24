Ram Sami & Sons continue partnership with Army 7s

Ram Sami & Sons is once again partnering with the Republic of Military Forces rugby 7s team to boost their campaign in this season’s sevens competitions.

The company handed over two sets of training and playing kits to the Army rugby 7s side to help prepare them for domestic meets.

In handing over the merchandise, Marketing Manager, Sameer Ali says the company is proud to continue its association with Army 7s and they will continue to provide support and assist players to achieve their rugby goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Army Team Manager, Inia Ledua says team is grateful for Rami Sami & Sons for its continuous support and the sponsorship will provide the much needed boost in their preparation for various competitions.

Army Red and Army Green make up the two RFMF 7s teams with the latter representing the institution in the Fun Flavour Super Sevens series.

[Source: RFMF/FACEBOOK]

The team is third on the overall points table after Leg 1 of the competition with five of its players drafted in the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s extended squad.

Leg two of the Super Sevens Series will be hosted at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from next week Thursday to Saturday.