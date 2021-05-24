Sevens
Raiwasa Taveuni wins Super 7s Series 2nd leg title
February 19, 2022 6:40 pm
Raiwasa Taveuni put on a classy performance to beat Police 17-5 in the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series finals today.
Police failed to maintain their discipline in the first half and were flashed a yellow card to former national 7s rep Keponi Paul.
Raiwasa Taveuni took advantage of this and found the Police Blues weak link giving Samu Tamanivalu a chance for the first try.
Just when Paul’s time at the bench was almost over, Josua Yavala copped a yellow card, leaving Police two men down.
Viliame Veikoso put Raiwasa Taveuni into a 12-nil lead.
Police had a chance to score to Taniela Rakuro but he dropped the ball on the way to the try line.
Veikosa ended the game with the final try of the match.
