Raiwasa Taveuni wins Super 7s Series 2nd leg title

Raiwasa Taveuni put on a classy performance to beat Police 17-5 in the second leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series finals today.

Police failed to maintain their discipline in the first half and were flashed a yellow card to former national 7s rep Keponi Paul.

Raiwasa Taveuni took advantage of this and found the Police Blues weak link giving Samu Tamanivalu a chance for the first try.

Just when Paul’s time at the bench was almost over, Josua Yavala copped a yellow card, leaving Police two men down.

Viliame Veikoso put Raiwasa Taveuni into a 12-nil lead.

Police had a chance to score to Taniela Rakuro but he dropped the ball on the way to the try line.

Veikosa ended the game with the final try of the match.