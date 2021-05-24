Raiwasa Taveuni wary of competition

Raiwasa Taveuni will be treading carefully as they head into the third leg of the Rewa Fun Flavor Super 7s series in Lautoka.

Although the side won in the second leg, it knows teams will be returning strong.

Manager Seba Vulakoro says they will only focus on winning and not what other teams will be bringing.

Article continues after advertisement

Vulakoro says it will be a tough battle but the team is confident.

In addition, Iowane Teba will be making a return to the side after recovering from an injury.

Raiwasa Taveuni is pooled with Wardens, Nawaka and Devo Babas in Pool A.

In other pools, Police Blue will play Dominion Brothers, Island Magic Daveta and Barbarians in Pool B.

In Pool C is Army, Wadigi Salvo, Uluinakau and Fire.

Pool D has Tabadamu, Ratu Filise, Police White and Easter Saints.

You can watch all the Super Series action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi starting on Thursday.