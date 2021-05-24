Home

Sevens

Raiwasa Taveuni to kick-off Super Series

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:30 pm

Raiwasa Taveuni will kick-off the second leg of the Super 7s series against Devo Babas at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

The side is in 8th position after a dismal performance in the first leg at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

Leg one leader’s Wardens who lead with 22 points will face Eastern Saints at 12.10pm.

Its other matches will be against Barbarians at 4.20pm and Wadigi Salvo at 10am on Saturday.

The first match kicks off at 9am and you can watch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

