Sevens

Raiwasa Taveuni through to Series semis

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 13, 2021 12:30 pm

The high flying Raiwasa Taveuni side survived a last minute scare to book its spot in Fiji Rugby’s Mobil Super Sevens Series semi-finals.

The side overcame Eastern Saints 24-14 in their quarter-final clash at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Behind by 14 points to 7 at halftime, the Taveuni side came back firing in the second half.

They equalized with a try to Iowane Leone early in the second spell who bagged his double.

At 14-all, the side executed their set-piece play well leaving enough space for Dan Yaya to sprint to the try-line and put them back on the lead.

The hooter went off and Eastern Saints had possession of the ball two meters away from Raiwasa’s try-line but, some sloppy passes saw the free ball picked up by Iowane Teba who raced away for

the match winning try.

Raiwasa Taveuni will face Wardens while Police Blue battles Tabadamu.

