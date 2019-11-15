Raiwasa Taveuni stuns star-studded Army Red

A star-studded Army Red side lost to Raiwasa Taveuni in pool play at the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s at Ganilau Park yesterday.

Tournament Coordinator Malakai Yamaivava says Army with the services of Alasio Naduva, Meli Derenalagi, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, his younger brothers Kaveni and Isoa Tabu lost 7-19 to Taveuni.

Other top teams managed to win their first two pool games on day one of competition.

Police Blue with Livai Ikanikoda, Keponi Paul and Terio Tamani recorded convincing wins over Uprising 26-5 before thrashing Vatulele 38-0.

Tabadamu, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians, last year’s runners up Uluinakau, Maravu Taveuni and Dominion Brothers also looked good on the opening day.

The competition continues today with the finals tomorrow.