Raiwasa Taveuni out, Gau Kacau Knights in

Raiwasa Taveuni will not be featuring in the Uprising 7s tournament due to injuries in the team from last week’s Super 7s Series.

The Series second-placed team was anticipated to be one of the top teams this weekend.

Uprising 7s tournament organizer Ropate Kauvesi says it is unfortunate that the team will not be able to participate however the spot has been given to the Gau Kacau Knights team.

Kauvesi says interests have been pouring in from teams but they have their 16 teams confirmed.

“It’s a big onus to the local clubs coming in, a big thank you to Fiji rugby for sanctioning the tournament”

The pool draws are expected to be released this afternoon.

Some teams that will feature this weekend are Police, Ratu Filise, Uluinakau, Dominion Brothers, Lami Cavaliers, Tabadamu, and Army.

The Uprising 7s will kick off on Friday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.