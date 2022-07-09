Raiwasa Taveuni bow out of Savusavu 7s

DXC Raiwasa Taveuni has bowed out of the main cup contention of the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s after losing to the Say No To Drugs Excellerate Police Blue side 5-12 in their quarterfinal match this morning.

The two sides drew 5 all at the breather and crowd favourites DXC Raiwasa Taveuni failed to score any other points.

Police managed a try before the final hooter and the successful conversion gave them the win and also securing them a spot in the semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

In other games, St Theresa Nukubalavu beat GC Marine 15-7 to book their spot in the semi-final.

The Safer Community Together Excellerate Police white side defeated Sagale Babas 24 – 7.

And the Fiji Bitter sponsored Gaunavou side beat Hammer 7s Academy 12-7.

The first semi-final match of the main men’s cup competition will see St Theresa Nukubalavu taking on Safer Community Together Excellerate Police White.

Say No to Drugs Excellerate Police Blue will take on Fiji Bitter Gaunavou in the 2nd semi-final.