Raiwasa Resort claims semifinal spot

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 5, 2020 11:44 am
Raiwasa Resort through to semis after defeating Hydro Taveuni Lavena Reds 19-5

Two of Taveuni’s top 7s team battled it out for a spot in the semifinal of the main cup competition of the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni took on Hydro Taveuni Lavena Reds in the third quarterfinal match this morning.

They proved too strong for their fellow brothers and crossed the tryline three times to come out victorious at the end of the match.

They won 19 -5.

The win allows the Raiwasa Resort Taveuni side to claim a spot in the semi-final.

