Radradra sidelined by knee injury

Fiji 7s Olympian, Semi Radradra has been ruled out of rugby for at least four months following a major injury.

Rugby Pass reports Radradra is due for knee surgery after being hurt during the Olympic sevens tournament in Tokyo.

This means the Somosomo, Taveuni lad will not feature for Bristol Bears in the Premiership for a while.

Article continues after advertisement

Rugby Director, Pat Lam confirms Radradra will be undergoing surgery on Monday.

Lam says they will be looking for a replacement for Radradra while he is out.