Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|Vaccination continues steadily|Second dose interval period brought forward|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|Moderna vaccines for pregnant women to be administered from Wednesday|Northern repatriation resumes|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Radradra inspires Fiji 7s team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 5:10 am
Semi Radradra [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

World Rugby star Semi Radradra has more qualities off the field which the new and young Fiji 7s players in the Olympics squad are starting to grasp.

Radradra is an inspiration to the team according to national coach Gareth Baber.

Baber says the Taveuni man is a true professional with the right behavior and attitude which the players see every day.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as a coach he always advise the team about how to look after themselves, monitor what they eat and how they can develop their own performances, but Radradra is a testament to that, so players can learn so much from him during their short time together.

The Olympic Games starts on Friday in Tokyo, Japan but the sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with the men’s.

Fiji takes on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.