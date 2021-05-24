Radradra inspires Fiji 7s team

World Rugby star Semi Radradra has more qualities off the field which the new and young Fiji 7s players in the Olympics squad are starting to grasp.

Radradra is an inspiration to the team according to national coach Gareth Baber.

Baber says the Taveuni man is a true professional with the right behavior and attitude which the players see every day.

Look who is in the mix with our Men’s 7s team in Oita. @radradra_semi #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dq2YbuAC69 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 11, 2021

He says as a coach he always advise the team about how to look after themselves, monitor what they eat and how they can develop their own performances, but Radradra is a testament to that, so players can learn so much from him during their short time together.

The Olympic Games starts on Friday in Tokyo, Japan but the sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with the men’s.

Fiji takes on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.