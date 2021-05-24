Quarter-finals confirmed for Edmonton 7s

The top eight teams for the Edmonton 7s in Canada have been confirmed and they’ll feature in the Cup quarter-finals tomorrow.

USA will play Great Britain in the first quarter-final followed by Ireland and Canada.

Kenya takes on an impressive Germany side that beat Great Britain today.

Dancing into the quarter-finals 🕺 This Jordan Conroy try secured @IrishRugby‘s place at the top of Pool C@DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/zIKfxh5HnB — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 26, 2021

Vancouver 7s champion South Africa will meet Hong Kong.

The Blitzboks 7s looks set to win the Edmonton title tomorrow after thumping hosts Canada 49-nil in its last pool game today.

The quarterfinal starts 3:20am tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.