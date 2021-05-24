Sevens
Quarter-finals confirmed for Edmonton 7s
September 26, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: South AFrica 7s/Twitter]
The top eight teams for the Edmonton 7s in Canada have been confirmed and they’ll feature in the Cup quarter-finals tomorrow.
USA will play Great Britain in the first quarter-final followed by Ireland and Canada.
Kenya takes on an impressive Germany side that beat Great Britain today.
Dancing into the quarter-finals 🕺
This Jordan Conroy try secured @IrishRugby‘s place at the top of Pool C@DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/zIKfxh5HnB
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 26, 2021
Vancouver 7s champion South Africa will meet Hong Kong.
😃 and 🤗
What a win!#HSBC7s | @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/D5lvgZuYqs
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 26, 2021
The Blitzboks 7s looks set to win the Edmonton title tomorrow after thumping hosts Canada 49-nil in its last pool game today.
The quarterfinal starts 3:20am tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.