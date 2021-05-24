Home

Quarter-finals confirmed for Edmonton 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: South AFrica 7s/Twitter]

The top eight teams for the Edmonton 7s in Canada have been confirmed and they’ll feature in the Cup quarter-finals tomorrow.

USA will play Great Britain in the first quarter-final followed by Ireland and Canada.

Kenya takes on an impressive Germany side that beat Great Britain today.

Article continues after advertisement

Vancouver 7s champion South Africa will meet Hong Kong.

The Blitzboks 7s looks set to win the Edmonton title tomorrow after thumping hosts Canada 49-nil in its last pool game today.

The quarterfinal starts 3:20am tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

