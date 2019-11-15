Quarantine will play major role in the remainder of the 7s series

Whether there will be another World Sevens Series tournament this year is still anyone’s guess at the moment.

Even though the Singapore and Hong Kong 7s are expected to be held in October, there are few factors that plays a crucial role before a decision will be made including budget and the current pandemic travel restrictions.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says even quarantine will be a big issue.

“You know when we look at the things like the World Series initially it was two weeks of quarantine here go away play two weeks in another country then come back and have another two weeks for that six weeks we will be under quarantine for effectively to play two tournaments and that was the difficulty for world rugby as well as you know all sorts of costs are associated with that”.

The postponed Singapore 7s is scheduled for the 10th and 11th of October and the Hong Kong 7s a week later.