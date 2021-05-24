Qiliho sends well wishes to the national 7s teams

The Fiji Police Force is behind the national 7s team as they prepare to take pitch in Dubai.

Three of their very own, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipe Sauturaga, and Joseva Talacolo will don the national jumper tonight, which is a proud moment for the Force.

The fourth player, Terio Tamani is on his way to Dubai to join the national squad, but will not be part of the first leg.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they’re glad to be represented in the World Series.

“We hope they bring us victory and great spirits in the Dubai 7s, we know we have a good number of Police Officers representing us in the team and our best wishes goes out to them as well.”

On the roll. Fiji Airways Fijian 7s looked sharp during the run. #Dubai7s #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/Gg3bl47Z7a — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 23, 2021

Fiji 7s will face France at 7:22pm today, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on tomorrow.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm today and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am tomorrow.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.