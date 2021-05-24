Qeruqeru credits family

Nadroga winger Panapasa Qeruqeru will be a name to look out for in the years to come.

Dubbed as the ‘Tornado’, Qeruqeru has come a long way since making headlines in the first round of the Skipper competition earlier this year, scoring the winning try against Suva at ANZ Stadium.

The 23-year-old has been named in the 26 extended squad for the Fiji national 7s team.

He says he wouldn’t have made it this far without the people who helped him along the way.

“I would like to thank God almighty for giving me strength and bring where I am now. I would like to thank my family for supporting me and helping me a lot. I would like to thank Tuvula Rugby club and Nadroga club for grooming me.”

Qeruqeru and the Fiji national 7s team is preparing for the Dubai 7s that is schedule to kick-off next month.