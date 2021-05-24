Puma 7s will aim for a comeback

The Pumas have featured in three semi-finals in the 2021/2022 HSBC World 7s Series.

In Dubai, it returned with two bronze medals and in Malaga, it returned with a silver medal.

The side will try and break the spell this weekend as they aim for a comeback against top team South Africa in the final.

Argentina currently hold 53 points behind South Africa, who has 66 points.

In third place is Australia with 47 points.

The pool draw for Seville 7s sees all-conquering South Africa in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Core Series teams Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong looking Pool D.

You can catch the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.