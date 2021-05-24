Proud mum welcome’s ‘The Tank’

Raising her children single-handedly for the last 12 years was never easy but seeing her children fulfil their dreams is a proud feeling for Asaeli Tuivuaka’s mum.

Vitarina Cakaunivalu doesn’t want to call Tuivuaka’s achievement as a fruit of her struggles but purely the results of their hard work and determination.

Tuivuaka returns to his family in Caubati after five long months and says he couldn’t be happier to make it in time for his mother’s birthday.

“I’m really happy to be back home with my mum and my family after so long. I wish my dad was here to celebrate with us but I’m thankful to make it home just in time for my mum’s 57th birthday.”

His mum, Cakaunivalu says it was a bittersweet reunion for them

“While I am happy for the return of my son, I am also saddened with the fact that my husband is not here to witness his son’s achievement. His father would’ve been so proud of how far he’s come.”

Celebrations will double when Tuivuaka visits his relatives in the highlands of Namosi in the coming week.