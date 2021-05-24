Home

Proud moment for rugby 7s at Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 12:53 pm
Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau [left] and Jerry Tuwai

It will be a proud moment for rugby sevens tonight as five players from four countries will carry their respective flags in tonight’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

In 2016, the only rugby player who was a flag bearer was Fiji’s Osea Kolinisau and he led the side to win gold.

Being a young Olympic sport and having five players as flag bearers tonight is an impressive number.

This year Fiji has chosen not one but two players to carry the flag, with the multi-decorated Jerry Tuwai joined by Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau.

Canada’s choice is Nathan Hirayama, another hugely influential figure on the World Series, its most-capped player and leading points scorer who described being chosen as flag bearer as “a massive honour.”

Sarah Hirini, the captain of pre-tournament favorites the Black Ferns Sevens, will perform the role for New Zealand.

Making up the quintet of flag bearers from rugby sevens is Kenyan great, Andrew Amonde.

Each flag bearer has been chosen either by the team’s National Olympic Committee or by the athletes.

The men’s sevens competition starts on Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

