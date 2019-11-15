Pressure on national 7s squad members

It will be a busy couple of months for the National 7s training squad with coach Gareth Baber having lined up a series of tournaments for the boys.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Baber says this weekend, he will be fielding two teams to play in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament in Nausori.

Baber says after the Uluinakau 7s, the squad will have a break over Christmas and New Year and when they come back they will look for several local tournaments in January for the squad to play in.

“There is the stress, the pressure that I want to put on the players, so they are not fresh going into every tournament. They got to work hard, recover and get back on it”.

Over the weekend, the 22 members of the training squad were playing for several teams from Viti Levu that participated in the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.