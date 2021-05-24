Powell to coach Springboks 7s virtually at Olympics

Springboks 7s coach Neil Powell will be coaching the side remotely in Japan.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan, Powell will coach the team virtually during his 14 days in isolation.

This means Powell will not be at the ground with the team during the three days of the men’s competition which starts next Monday.

Powell tested positive in Kagoshima after the team travelled to the southern city for a week-long training camp on Saturday.

Assistant coach and former Springboks 7s speedster Renfred Dazel will take over the on-field coaching responsibilities for the tournament.