Possibility of playing in local tournaments for Fiji 7s

The Fiji 7s side may have to feature in some local tournaments to keep them occupied from March to May.

This is after the postponement of the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s due to the threat of Coronavirus.

But national Head Coach Gareth Baber says there are some pros and cons of playing in local tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s what we are looking at because obviously you want to keep competition going but there’s a coronavirus out there and international travel are reduced somewhat and the prospect of getting other countries here will be questioned there’s potential of local tournaments but obviously in that these local tournaments are played with clubs and there’s prize money at the end of it now what we don’t want to do is compromise any of that because to keep a healthy competition in a local game is hugely important to the production of 7s players, that’s been talked about”.

After the Vancouver 7s on the 8th of March, all teams will have a two months gap before the next World Series tournament in London in May as the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s have been shifted to October.

Meanwhile the Fiji 7s side is pooled with France, Argentina and Korea for the Los Angeles 7s which will be held on the 1st and 2nd of next month.