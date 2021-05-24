Possibility of Oceania teams joining Super Series

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has confirmed they are in talks with some Oceania nations to come over and play in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series.

Gollings revealed this in a press conference at Lawaqa Park when asked by FBC Sports.

He says it’s a great idea to have some international teams in our Super Series.

Article continues after advertisement

Gollings says they can be doing all the training in the world by they’ll need to play some competitive games.

“We are already in talks at the moment between the Oceania nations to look at that opportunity. A lot of us are being struck with the fact that we do all the training in the world but we need to play the game and here it’s fantastic, we’ve got the Super Series and players are actually playing. In other countries, I know they haven’t had that opportunity so, if we can make that happen I think its great for the game, it’s great for games here in Fiji and it’s a good experience for the players playing so, I’m all for it if we can make it happen.”

Gollings also says they’re planning to increase the national squad to 27 players.

The former England 7s captain adds they want to give players the opportunity to develop outside the environment they’re playing in.