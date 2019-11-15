Pool draws for Tabadamu 7s announced

The pool draws for the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament have been announced.

The Tanoa International Hotel Mens Division will have 6 pools.

Defending champions CK Suva Bargain Tabadamu has been drawn in Pool A with Clermont Stallions, Nawaka Black and Raiwasa Tagimoucia Taveuni.

Police White heads Pool B with BLK Stallions, Wadigi Salvos and Namuamua.

Wardens Gold, Coastline Roos, Tanoa Red Wing and Lami Cavaliers Green are in Pool C.

In Pool D we have Raiwasa Resort Taveuni, Fire West, Uluinakau Babas and Vatukoko Highlanders.

Red Rock Old Boys is in Pool E along with Police Blue, Nasonini Babas and Saint Gabriel.

Lami Cavaliers Blue, Navy, Vuda Green and Army’s Red Diamond make up Pool F.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says that they cannot wait for the tournament to kick off.

“The preparations have been good with the committee and we are looking forward to the tournament and despite the last-minute changes in the venue I would like to thank the organizing committee for putting their hands together in building up to the tournament.”

The Tabadamu 7s tournament kicks off this Friday at Prince Charles Park.