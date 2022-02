Police Womens and Mt Masada to meet in cup final

Mt Masada and Police Womens will go head-to-head in the cup final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Mt Masada thrashed Striders 50-0 to secure its place while Police took Yasawa down 15-7.

In the plate final, Sea Hawks will face Lautoka Womens.

Article continues after advertisement

Sea Hawks edged past Savusavu 17-12 and Marist lost to Lautoka 12-22.

The finals will be played tomorrow.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.