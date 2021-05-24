Police Women begins Super 7s Series on a high

Police Women looked formidable in the first round of pool games at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg three at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The side thrashed Lautoka 31-5 in its first group match.

Olympic bronze medalist Lasisana Likuceva and fellow national rep Vani Buleki led from the front for Police.

Another player that stood out for the side was Vika Naibena.

In other results, Fire Wardens 25-5 Savusavu, Yasawa 25-0 ACS OG, Striders 15- 28 Seahawks and Valkyries 14-12 Marist.

