Police still a threat at Uprising 7s

The Police side will miss the services of most of their national squad members this week at the Mobil Uprising 7s.

Players like Joseva Talacolo, Waisea Nacuqu, Livai Ikanikoda and Kalione Nasoko have joined the national squad to prepare for the tournament.

However, Police will have some experienced players this weekend in Pacific Harbor.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national reps Keponi Paul, Suliano Volivoli, Samisoni Viriviri and Terio Tamani are training with the side and will make the Police team.

Other players include Viliame Gadolo, Belasio Vukiwai, Filipe Suguturaga and Viliame Tuivau.

Police is pooled with Yamacia, Dominion Brothers and Waidrauso Brothers.

The Uprising 7s starts will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.