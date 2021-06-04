Home

Sevens

Police officers in 7s team reminded to maintain discipline

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 3:36 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Expectations are high for the six Police officers in the national 7s team that departed for the Oceania 7s in Australia on Saturday.

These include Kitione Taliga, Kalione Nasoko, Livai Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu, Josefa Talacolo, and Rusiate Nasove.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu in his farewell message to the team, has demanded for nothing less than a win from the six Police officers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he expects the highest level of discipline and professionalism from the six and to bring joy to all Fijians particularly those who are on the frontline as Fiji continues its fight against the pandemic.

He reminded the team that they are now Fiji ambassadors and the whole country will be rallying behind them for a win.

The national 7s along with the Fijiana 7s team will participate in the Oceania Rugby Sevens tournament in Australia on the 25th to the 27th of this month.

From the 18 men squad, five will be dropped while 13 will depart for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

