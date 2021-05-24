Police give Barbarians the blues

Police Blue has won the third leg of the Fun Flavor Super 7s Series thrashing Barbarians 27-7 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Police had a perfect start with a try to Rusiate Matai as they punished the Barbarians following a mistake.

A minute later, Police scored their second try through Petero Kelevanua as the side displayed brilliant support play.

The side were in control of the match as they kept the Barbarians at bay.

Kelevanua got his second try a few minutes before halftime to increase their lead to 15-nil.

Barbarians had a chance to pull one back however fatigue also crept in as they knocked the ball on.

In the second half, Barbarians were reduced to six men as Vatemo Ravouvou was shown a yellow card for a foul play.

But, the Barbarians still managed to cross the try line through Samuel Gaunaca.

However Inia Romomatu and Glen Cakautini sealed the win for Police scoring their fourth and fifth tries.

Police are now on 60 points on the series table, Wardens on 52 points, Raiwasa Taveuni have 47 points, Army with 45 points and Tabadamu are on 41 points.