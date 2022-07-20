Police favorites for Labasa 7s

Police Blue after winning the Savusavu 7s

Say No to Drugs Excellerate Police Blue and Safer Communities Together Excellerate Police White will head into the Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7s this weekend as top favorites.

The two sides played in the final of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s over the weekend and headed straight to Labasa on Saturday.

Police Blue Coach, Sale Tubuna says through their participation they hope to create awareness on their community policing programme.

Article continues after advertisement

Tubuna says they are now utilizing sports to relay the message of having safer communities through partnerships with police.

“We are trying to do community policing through sports we using rugby especially at the moment with Police White and Police Blue. They at the point now where they going to schools create awareness, villages – do community awareness with them and also do community work”.

Police made a clean sweep of all sports during the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s over the weekend, claiming the top prizes in the

Mens and Women’s Volleyball as well as Netball and Women’s Rugby.

40 teams are confirmed for the inaugural Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7s starting tomorrow and ending on Saturday.