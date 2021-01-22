Home

Police Blue wins first Super 7s Series title

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 23, 2021 5:42 pm

Police Blue has won the first Super 7s Series tournament in Sigatoka beating Raiwasa Taveuni 7-5 in the final.

It was a scrappy game from both sides due to the wet conditions at Lawaqa Park.

A well worked move by Police saw Fiji 7s player Waisea Nacuqu cross over for the first try.

The Taveuni side had an opportunity to also get on the board in the last few minutes of  halftime, however they knocked the ball on.

Police led 7-nil at halftime.

Taveuni suffered a huge blow in the second half after they were reduced to 6 men following a late tackle by Lino Waqarapoa.

But handling errors also played a huge part as both teams struggled to score.

It wasn’t until a few minutes from fulltime, that Raiwasa Taveuni managed to get on the board.

Police now lead the series table with 22 points followed by Raiwasa Taveuni on 19 points and LAF Barbarians with 17.

Meanwhile Mt Masada won the women’s competition beating Mt Camel 15-nil in the final.

