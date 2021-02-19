Police Blue wins back to back tournaments of Super 7s Series

Police Blue have made it back to back tournament wins taking out the Nadi leg of the FRU Super 7s Series.

Police Blue beat Police White 26-7 in the cup final at Prince Charles Park today.

Both teams were locked 7 all in the first half after tries to Keponi Paul and Apisalome Waqatabu.

In the second half, it was one way traffic, as Police Blue ran riot with Joseva Vetaukula scoring two tries while Waisea Nacuqu getting one.

Police Blue had also won the first leg in Sigatoka.

The third leg will be held in Gaunilau Park in Savusavu on the 19th and 20th of next month.