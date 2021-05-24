Police Blue to tie up loose ends

Police Blue still needs to touch up on a few areas if it wants to make it into the eliminations of the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The side nearly went down to Devo Babas 14-12 in a tough encounter.

Devo Babas put Police to the test having the first say with a try from Ratu Meli Remasakea.

Police shot back to equalize the score 7-all at halftime with a try from Taniela Rakuro.

Devo Baba’s Bill Scott scored an unconverted try in the second half but Police Blue equalized yet again to lock the scores at 12-all.

A successful conversion from Samisoni Viriviri gave Police the win.

Coach Sale Tubuna says although two wins have been secured, the team still needs to work on a few areas.

“We’ve always believed in what we do, we never gave up, didn’t lose hope but we need to tie up some loose ends as we go into the other games today”

Police Blue first won against Navy 22-14 and awaits who they will play against in its third match.

In other results, Fiji Barbarians 31-0 Army Red, Fiji Warriors 20-5 Wadigi Salvo, All Blacks 36-0 Marist, Army Green 31-5 Lami Cavaliers, Blue Diamond 31-17 Bua Ruggers, Ratu Filise 17-10 Navutulevu Murphy, Veiyasana Provider 24-12 Moala Vonokula, Devo Babas 17-5 St Peter Namosi and Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7-0 Eteni Rukunirara.

Matches continue at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can catch all the action live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.