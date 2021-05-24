Home

Sevens

Police Blue to face Raiwasa Taveuni in Cup final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 19, 2022 3:07 pm

Police’s Taniela Rakuro and Former Fiji 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda starred in the side’s 31-5 win over Army in the second semi-final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series today.

Police were determined to get back to winning ways and came out firing in the first half.

The combination of Waisea Nacugu and Kini Douglas, saw the police crossing over for the first try of the match.

Rakuro dove over for Police’s second just minutes after, as the first half ended with 14-nil.

Substitute Bruce Delai came of the bench to put Army on the board in the second half.

Rakuro and Ikanikoda scored their second to end the game with Police booking another place in the cup final.

Police Blue will face Raiwasa Taveuni in the Cup final.

