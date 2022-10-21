Police Blue sends early warning

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Defending champion Police Blue got off to a powerful start in the final leg of the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Police Blue thrashed Uluinakau 31-5 in its first match.

Runners-up LAR Barbarians edged Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Fire 7-5.

In other matches, Island Magic Daveta held Wardens to a 17-all draw, Eastern Saints beat Ratu Filise 17-10, Devo Babas defeated Wadigi Salvo 21-5, Army won 24-12 against Nawaka, Police White beat Dominion Brothers 22-14 and Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Gaunavou 17-7.

In the women’s division, third leg runners-up Army recorded its first win beating Navosa 24-14.

This comes at the back of shocking 24-17 loss to Savusavu.

Savusavu on the other hand secured its second win defeating Yasawa 28-10 along with Police which registered a dominant 35-0 win over Lillian Amazons and Striders beating Seahawks 26-12.

In other games, Fire Wardens thrashed Nasesevia 29-0 and Gaunavou beat Lautoka 24-10.