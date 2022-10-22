Police Blue scoops back-to-back title

Action between Police Blue and Army [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]
Police Blue has lived up to its favorites tag winning back-back titles in the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series.
They came in as third leg winners and have now scooped the final leg title after beating Army 21-17 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
In the third and fourth play-offs, Raiwasa Taveuni defeated Wardens 24-17.
Article continues after advertisement
Fire takes home the Plate proving too strong for Wadigi Slavo 24-12.
Police White managed a 21-19 win over Island Magic Daveta to settle for 7th place while Devo Babas edged Ratu Filise 24-21 to claim the Bowl.
Dominion Brothers settled for Shield dismissing Uluinakau 12-10 and LAR Barbarians takes the 11th place following a 26-10 win over Nawaka.
Advertisement