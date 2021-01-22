Police Blue on a mission for Uprising 7s

Police Blue will be aiming to replicate their performance from the FRU Super 7s Series when they take part in the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

Following a good start to their 2021 campaign, the side is hungry for more tournament wins.

The newly crowned champions of the inaugural tournament of the Super 7s Series in Lawaqa Park is now aiming for the Uprising 7s tournament.

Police Blues’ Keponi Paul says it’s time to dust off the weaknesses to prepare for this weekend.

“We will take each tournament and we will go back to the camp rest and come back. We got plenty boys in the team 1 or 2 teams will be filled in the Uprising.”

LAR Barbarians who was also one of the favorites will be aiming to expose more young talents in the rugby scene.

Captain Jerry Tuwai says the team is always open to new players.

“We just want to give the boys here in Fiji not just Suva but everywhere who wants to join, this team is open. We are trying to replicate the 7s standard. The training and discipline.”

These two teams are set to also feature at the Uprising 7s with two Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides.

The tournament will be held at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor on Friday and Saturday.