Police Blue new Savusavu 7s champion

Excellerate Police Blue beat Safer Community Together Excellerate Police White 22 -12 to win the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s title.

The Police Blue side laced with seasoned players like Keponi Paul and Livai Ikanikoda, had the upper hand in speed and strength.

Coach Sale Tubuna says it’s a repeat of the Ovalau 7s in which the two teams also played in the final.

Tubuna says it was their plan all along for both teams to reach the final and they have achieved it.

He also thanked the local teams for the level of competition displayed over the four day Tournament.

In the Youth Category, Bilibili Rugby took out the main prize money of $1,800 after defeating Ravuka Sharks 12-0.

Police Suva won the Women’s competition after thrashing Bumble Bee Gaunavou 22-0.